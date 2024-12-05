delta-passenger-screams-and-curses-at-airport-employee-amid-epic-meltdown

After a recent Delta airlines flight landed, a passenger waiting for a wheelchair got into an intense verbal dispute with an airport employee.

Videos by Suggest

The man was apparently on the jet bridge with crutches and a cast on his foot when he began to argue with a woman from the wheelchair service. According to TMZ, the meltdown was caught on video. The man can be heard calling the woman a “b**ch” several times, along with other slurs.

In the video, the two shouted at each other while other passengers waited to exit the flight. Eventually, a member of the airport staff tried to calm the irate man down, but was unsuccessful. The woman from the wheelchair service was then restrained and escorted out.

After the woman was escorted out, the man finally sat down in the wheelchair and continued to complain about the employee.

“She wanna keep running her mouth,” he said.

He continued, “It’s a f**king joke! Paying all this f**king money to fly, and y’all can’t even do y’all jobs properly.”

The man also said that he would be filing a complaint, but it’s unclear as to whether or not this occurred.

Other travelers reported that the man became angry after waiting too long for staff to get him a wheelchair. Delta airlines spoke with TMZ about the argument.

“At minimum Delta has no tolerance for unruly behavior,” the airline said.

Afterwards, the man spoke with the cops, but was reportedly not arrested.