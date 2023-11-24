Crazy Frontier Airlines Passenger Threatens To Defecate On Passengers In Crazy Video

Unfortunately, there were children on board…

In a crazy viral video, a woman on a Frontier Airlines flight threatened to relieve herself in the aisle after a flight attendant blocked her from using the restroom.

The video begins with the unnamed woman standing in the middle of the aisle attempting to make her way to the restroom. It appears that the flight attendant is refusing to let the woman use the restroom, quite possibly because the plane was about to take off soon. However, the woman in the red shirt was NOT having it.

That’s when the woman, who was visibly irritated, said, “Sorry everybody,” before pulling down her pants and squatting. The dozens of other passengers on the plane immediately screamed and cursed in protest.

The woman then rose to her feet and demanded to be let into the plane’s restroom. However, the damage was already done. She was quickly surrounded by angry travelers deeming her bizarre outburst unacceptable. This would include angry parents with children that had to unfortunately witness the woman expose herself.

TMZ reports that people from the flight say it all happened on a flight coming from somewhere in Florida to Philadelphia. To add to the craziness, the crazy woman is also accused of threatening to kill another person on board.

With more and more insane viral videos of passengers absolutely losing it on airplanes, traveling for the holidays is starting to look a little intimidating. We can understand when someone is having a bad day. Just look at this follow up with Tiffany Gomas. If the name doesn’t sound too familiar, you’ll probably recognize her as the “crazy plane woman.”

YouTube

This is yet another video that has gone viral with memes to compliments it’s impact on social media users. In the video, the woman had an unusual public outburst after she demanded to get off an American Airlines flight back in July. The reason? Well, from the original video, Gomas claimed that one of the passengers “wasn’t real,” but the seat she pointed to was empty.

“It was not my best moment … it was actually a horrible moment. Absolutely mortifying. How horribly mortifying,” Gomas said.

Several people who saw the video questioned the mental health and well being of Gomas while others poked fun at the absurdity of her action in front of confused passengers.

Having witnessed the woman dubbed “Peepee Patty,” many believe that the passengers from this flight got off much luckier.