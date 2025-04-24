beloved-chocolate-bar-discontinued

Dark chocolate fans, brace yourselves—one less sweet treat is available to satisfy your cravings, as a classic candy bar bites the dust.

Videos by Suggest

Toblerone’s iconic dark chocolate bar, a beloved favorite for nearly six decades, has been discontinued, per the BBC.

Mondelēz International recently announced that its 360g dark chocolate bar will no longer be available in the UK. In a statement, the company acknowledged that this “difficult decision” might be “disappointing to some consumers.”

The company said the decision to discontinue the tasty treat was due to changing consumer preferences and business growth, with a focus on updating the product range and investing in Toblerone.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear if the dark chocolate version will be pulled from other markets. For now, it seems to only be for the UK.

The Toblerone Chocolate Bar was Created in 1908

The iconic Toblerone bar was first created in 1908, followed by the introduction of its dark chocolate variety in 1969, crafted with 50% cocoa. The name “Toblerone” is a clever blend of the founder’s surname, “Tobler,” and the Italian word “torrone,” which refers to a type of nougat made with honey and almonds—key ingredients in the iconic chocolate.

Since its creation, several variations have been introduced, including a white chocolate edition and a fruit-and-nut option.

The memorable triangular shape of the Swiss chocolate bar is often said to be inspired by the Matterhorn in the Alps, a silhouette of which is featured on its packaging. However, the true origins of its design remain a mystery.

However, in 2023, Toblerone revealed that it would remove the iconic Matterhorn mountain peak from its packaging due to stringent Swiss marketing regulations, per the Independent.

When a portion of the chocolate’s production shifted from Switzerland to Slovakia, the brand faced restrictions under the “Swissness” legislation. This law bans the use of national symbols to market products that aren’t fully made in Switzerland, requiring the confectionery treat to make changes.

The U.S. company Mondelez swapped out the 14,690-foot mountain, straddling the border of Switzerland and Italy, for a more generic summit.