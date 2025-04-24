comedian-sitcom-star-separates-from-wife-of-4-years

Comedian and former Mindy Project star Fortune Feimster is reportedly set to file for divorce from her wife, Jacquelyn Smith, after over four years of marriage.

The 44-year-old comedian has recently ended their relationship with teacher Smith and now plans to make the split official by filing for divorce, per TMZ, citing alleged insiders.

The estranged couple has no children.

Feimster has not publicly addressed the reports but did share a video on her Instagram Story on April 23. In the clip, she mentions having some “down time” as she looks forward to a rare weekend off.

Fortune Feimster and wife Jacquelyn Smith circa 2016. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Fortune first appeared on television in 2010 as a contestant on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She later became a fan favorite for her role as Colette on The Mindy Project and has also earned acting credits on the reboot of The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q.

The Comedian and Teacher Reportedly Began Dating Back in 2016

Per TMZ, Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith began their relationship in 2016. After two years together, they got engaged in early 2018. In October 2020, the couple celebrated their love by exchanging vows in a beautiful and intimate ceremony.

In 2022, the comedian opened up about her relationship with the teacher while promoting her Netflix standup special, Good Fortune.

“I want people to know me and Jax are like everybody else,” she told People then.

“We happen to be gay, but our story is not much different from other people’s,” she added. At the time, Feimster mentioned that having kids wasn’t on the agenda, as the couple was completely smitten with their beloved dog, Biggie.

Meanwhile, Feimster is currently touring with her stand-up show Takin’ Care of Biscuits. No word on who gets custody of their beloved pooch Biggie in the event of a divorce…