Lar Park Lincoln, Actress in ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie, Dead at 63

Lar Park Lincoln, beloved by horror fans for her role as Tina Shepard, the telekinetic final girl who faced off against Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Lincoln, the founder of Dallas-based Actors Audition Studios, died on April 22 after a battle with breast cancer, the company announced in a Facebook post. She was 63.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln,” Actors Audition Studios wrote in their announcement. “Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors.”

Lincoln made her mark by taking on Jason Voorhees with telekinesis as final girl Tina Sheppard in 1988’s Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood.

She’s one of the rare teen protagonists who actually hold their own against the undead machete-wielding killing machine, making her a fan favorite for generations of horror fans. Seeing Lincoln’s character put Voorhees (Kane Hodder) on the ropes at the climax of the film is a highlight of the series.

Park Lincoln is also well-known to soap opera fans for her role as Linda on CBS’s Knots Landing. Per IMDb, she first appeared in 1987 during the primetime soap’s ninth season as the daughter-in-law of Michele Lee’s character, Karen Fairgate. Lincoln reprised the role in the 11th season in 1989, remaining a key part of the show through its 13th season.

Lar Park Lincoln Kicked Off Her Acting Career in a TV Movie, Later Reprised Her ‘Friday the 13th’ Role

Laurie Jill Park was born on May 12, 1961, in Dallas, per The Hollywood Reporter. She began her acting career with a debut in the 1985 CBS telefilm Children of the Night. Over the next two years, she appeared in guest roles on popular TV series including Heart of the City, Hunter, and Highway to Heaven.

In 1987, she appeared in the films The Princess Academy and House II: The Second Story. The following year, she featured in an episode of Freddy’s Nightmares. Over the years, she also made guest appearances on popular television shows, including Murder, She Wrote, Space: Above and Beyond, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

She returned to her Friday the 13th role in the 2021 fan film Rose Blood.

She spent nearly two decades as an on-air guest for the QVC channel, showcasing beauty and travel products. Lincoln also launched her own clothing line, the Piper Alexander Collection.

She is survived by her daughter, Piper, and her husband, Tarek; her son, Trevor, and his wife, Danielle; her sister, Karen, and her husband, Harold; her brother, Michael, and his wife, Joan; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Aura, Benjamin, Jack, and Mia Grace.

Michael Lincoln, her husband of 14 years, passed away from cancer in December 2015 at the age of 43.