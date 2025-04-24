‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Models Red Dress, Celebrates Being Single

Nearly single and seemingly ready to mingle, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans models a red dress while confirming her marriage to David Eason is officially over.

The former reality TV star posted some snapshots of herself wearing the short red dress with friends. “To sisterhood, love and friendship,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love being single.”

She also hinted she was in Arizona in the photos. Among the snaps features the Teen Mom 2 alum standing in front of a banner that reads, “Don’t text your ex.”

Evans’ single declaration comes more than a year after she and her husband, David Eason, separated. The former couple was married for six years.

The separation occurred just months after Eason was charged with a child abuse misdemeanor. The charges were made after an incident with Evans’ eldest son, Jace. Evans initially said she supported Eason.

Jenelle Evans Revealed Why She Couldn’t Just File For Divorce After Separating From David Eason

In a March 2024 video, Jenelle revealed why she filed for separation instead of just divorce. “I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year,” she said. “And you have to prove you have two separate addresses.”

However, Evans admitted there were some struggles in the separation. “The problem with that is – neither of us wanted to leave,” she said. “So whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separate and file something called separate by bed and board.”

North Carolina’s “bed and board” law requires the separated spouses to maintain a full separation for one year. They can then file for divorce.

“If you guys see each other one time – hook up – and end up back together, but then you argue and you’re like, ‘Nah this isn’t going good,’ it doesn’t matter,” she pointed out. “The clock restarts, so they’re very particular here, which is crazy, so that’s where I’m at right now, and the clock has begun.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason share daughter Ensley. The Teen Mom 2 alum also has two sons, Jace and Kaiser, from previous relationships.