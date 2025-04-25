Congressman Jim McGovern’s 23-Year-Old Daughter Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ While in Italy

Congressman Jim McGovern is grieving the loss of his 23-year-old daughter, Molly McGovern, who passed away unexpectedly while traveling in Italy.

The Massachusetts Congressman shared in an April 24 statement on X that Molly “passed away unexpectedly in Italy while visiting a good friend and his family.” The message was issued on behalf of himself, his wife Lisa McGovern, and their son Patrick McGovern.

McGovern shared that his daughter had been fighting a rare form of cancer and had recently completed a semester studying abroad in Australia.

“Even as she faced a rare cancer diagnosis, she did so with relentless courage, optimism, and tenacity—refusing to let her illness slow her down,” McGovern added in the statement.

Jim, 65, went on to highlight the many admirable qualities of his beloved daughter.

“Molly radiated pure joy. She lit up every room with her beaming smile. Full of laughter, endless warmth, and a sharp wit that could disarm you in an instant,” he wrote. “She was unbelievably funny, fiercely loyal, and wise beyond her years.”

Jim McGovern Calls Daughter ‘Soul of our Family’

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts shared her sympathy for the McGovern family, saying her thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“I can imagine no greater pain as a parent than losing a child,” Clark said per CBS News. “Molly was an incredible source of light and love in their lives and cherished in our congressional family.”

Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey also paid tribute. “She was a kind, smart, and compassionate young woman who touched the lives of many,” she wrote, per CBS News. “We are all feeling the sadness of her being taken too soon.”

Meanwhile, McGovern concluded his statement by reaffirming his deep love for his daughter.

“Molly will always be the soul of our family,” he wrote. “We are so proud of her, and so glad that so many people were touched by her incredible life.

He added: “We love you, Molly. We miss you already.”

Molly McGovern is survived by her parents, Lisa and Jim, as well as her brother, Patrick.