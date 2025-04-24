ben-affleck-and-jennifer-lopez-are-at-odds-again

Less than six months after they were declared single, former spouses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are at odds once again.

According to TMZ, the exes are currently in a legal battle over Affleck’s decision to sell their shared Beverly Hills residence. While the Batman star is determined to sell the property at a lower price, his ex disagrees with his plans.

The property is currently on the market for $68 million. It was listed in July 2024, weeks before Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck.

Multiple realtors told the media outlet that the residence’s $68 million price tag is way too high. Several agents have stated the former Hollywood couple needs to drop the price by at least 15% if they hope to actually sell it.

They purchased the home in May 2023 for just over $60.8 million.

Along with the high price tag, real estate sources revealed buyers are less likely to look at the home due to its expensive fire insurance. Affleck and Lopez are paying a $500,000 a year fire insurance premium for the residence.

Ben Affleck Is Allegedly Dating Again Following His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is allegedly dating again despite the divorce from Jennifer Lopez still being fresh.

“Ben is dating again,” a source told InTouch Weekly. They also stated that the divorce “did a number on him.” However, he’s “not giving up on love.”

Another source told the Daily Mail that the actor’s “secret crush” is Angelina Jolie. “Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career,” the source said. “He has called her smart.”

They then said, “He also thinks it’s pretty cool that she has directed films too, something he has done many times with The Town and Argo. They would certainly have a lot to talk about over dinner.”

However, there are some “cons” to dating the actress. “She’s definitely gorgeous and smart,” the insider with InTouch Weekly shared. “But that would be another high-profile romance, which he’s really trying to avoid.”