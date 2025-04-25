billie-eilish-swim-top-photo-gets-3-million-likes-after-fans-resurface-it

A rare string bikini photo of Billie Eilish has resurfaced, and fans are losing their minds over her young, jaw-dropping curves.

Back in the ancient era of summer 2023, Eilish, now a sprightly 23-year-old, graced the internet with a sneak peek of her poolside style. Featured in her friend Annabel Zimmer’s Instagram carousel, Eilish casually rocked a printed string bikini top.

Eilish chimed in on the post with a cheeky touch, dropping a monkey covering its eyes emoji.

Now, the internet is buzzing again over the Eilish bikini photo. A fan account resurrected the iconic image on Instagram on March 31, and it didn’t take long for fans to celebrate its return. With over three million likes and countless cheeky comments, it’s clear this pic still has the power to turn heads.

Image via Instagram / @annabelzimmer

It seems fans don’t realize (or care) that the sultry pic is recycled and not even posted by Eilish herself; the comments really are wild, but here’s a sampling of the more tame ones…

“Absolutely breathtaking!” one charmed onlooker wrote. “This is what I pay my internet for,” one lover of the English language chimed in. “GREAT GOOGLY MOOGLY,” a third wordsmith added.

Billie Eilish Racked Up Several Noms for the 2025 American Music Awards

While thirst trap bikini posts of Billie Eilish are rare, her racking up accolades isn’t.

Eilish is a top contender for the upcoming 2025 American Music Awards, with seven nominations. She trails behind Kendrick Lamar with ten and Post Malone with eight.

Chappell Roan and Shaboozey are tied with Eilish for third place in the nominations count, each earning an impressive seven nods. Of course, close on their heels is Taylor Swift. She has six chances this year to further expand her record-breaking total of 40 accolades.

Nominations are determined using a blend of sales, streaming, airplay, and touring data from Billboard and Luminate. However, the winners are ultimately decided by fans. Voting is now open at VoteAMAs.com and on the show’s Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez will host the AMA’s live Memorial Day show on May 26.