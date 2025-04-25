24-year-old-actor-mizuki-itagaki-found-dead-after-disappearance

Japanese actor and singer Mizuki Itagaki, who was reported missing in January, has been found dead at the age of 24.

Per The Straits Times, the actor’s family shared the devastating news on April 17, through a post on Mizuki’s Instagram Story, announcing that the actor had tragically “passed away due to an unfortunate incident.”

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the fans who warmly supported Mizuki Itagaki during his life, and the staff and individuals who took care of him in his work,” the family wrote in part. “He had been missing since the end of January this year due to a mental illness he had been suffering from since last year. We continued to search for him with the help of the police and friends, and recently received a message from the police that his body had been found in Tokyo.”

A cause of death has not been disclosed, but TBS News Dig reported that Mizuki’s body, discovered in March, showed no visible injuries, and foul play is not suspected. Authorities believe his death occurred in early February. At this time, no additional details are available.

Mizuki Itagaki’s Entertainment Career Began at Age 10

Mizuki’s journey to stardom began at age 10 when he was scouted by the well-known Japanese talent agency Stardust Promotion while out shopping with his mother. At 11, he joined the boy band M!LK, part of the agency’s male music group collective Ebidan. He performed with the group from 2014 to 2020, according to The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, he made his acting debut in the 2014 film Dark Gold Ushijima-kun Part 2 and went on to play Kazuhiko Kambara in Solomon’s Perjury the following year. His diverse filmography includes roles in Ushijima the Loan Shark Part 2, Blue Spring Ride, Hibiki, Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! among others.

According to his IMDb profile, his final acting role was in the television series Black Girl’s Talk.

Mizuki’s family explained he was “beginning to take steps towards returning to show business” before his death. The family’s statement added, “We hope you’ll continue to remember Mizuki and the work he did with warmth in your hearts.”