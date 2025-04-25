famous-stunt-pilot-dies-in-crash-at-air-force-base

An award-winning stunt pilot tragically lost his life when his plane crashed during a training session for an upcoming airshow at a military base in Virginia.

Videos by Suggest

Per local outlet WTKR, aerobatics pilot Rob Holland was gearing up for the upcoming Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show when his custom-built MX Aircraft MXS crashed during a landing attempt at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, shortly before noon on April 24.

Holland’s official Facebook page confirmed his death in a heartfelt post.

“Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday,” the post reads in part.

Smoke billows from the aerobatic plane as Holland executes a stunt. (Image via Facebook / Rob Holland Aerosports)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has announced an investigation into the crash of the “experimental” MX Aircraft MXS. According to preliminary information, the plane went down while approaching Langley Air Force Base.

Rob Holland Had Showcased His Stunt Pilot Skills at the Air Show Before

The crash occurred just days ahead of the biennial Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show. Holland, a regular presence at air show events, had showcased his skills at the 2023 Air Power show.

Meanwhile, officials announced that the air show is expected to proceed as planned.

“Today we lost a friend of our Air Force family,” Col. Matthew Altman, Joint Base Langley-Eustis commander, said per WTKR. “On behalf of our entire JBLE team, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this incredible aviator.”

The crash took place at a military installation that combines Fort Eustis, an Army base, and Langley Air Force Base. It’s located near the southwestern edge of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Air Power Over Hampton Roads annual airshow is set to take place this Saturday and Sunday at the base.