beach-plane-crash-caught-on-video-kills-6-police-officers

Six police officers tragically lost their lives when a small plane crashed into the ocean near a popular beach town in Thailand.

On Friday, April 25, around 8 a.m. local time, an aircraft crashed into the water during a test flight conducted by officers preparing for parachute training in the Hua Hin district. Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong confirmed the incident, according to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (TPBS).

According to Archayon, six people were aboard the vehicle. Five died at the scene, while the sixth succumbed to injuries later at the hospital, the outlet reported. All the victims were police officers, Archayon confirmed, per TPBS.

Footage widely shared on social media captures the dramatic moment the small plane plummets from the sky near the Thai beach town of Hua Hin. As the aircraft nosedives toward the ocean, the recording abruptly ends when the witness stops filming, leaving the impact unseen.

#BREAKING 🇹🇭At least five people were killed when a police plane crash-landed in the sea off Thailand. The aircraft, a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter, was on a test flight for parachute training when it nosedived into the water near Hua Hin, about 300 feet from shore.



Only one person… pic.twitter.com/tD9Zfoq6J3 — 凤凰欧洲 PhoenixCNE News (@PhoenixCNE_News) April 25, 2025

Authorities have not yet confirmed the model of the propeller plane involved in the crash. However, photos from the scene suggest it may have been a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Cause of the Beach Plane Crash Remains Unclear

The crash took place near Hua Hin Airport, according to TPBS, citing the public relations department of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Images reveal the aircraft submerged in water approximately 330 feet from the shore.

The plane’s fuselage was reportedly split in two, according to TPBS. The cause of the crash remains unclear, as officials work to gather evidence. This includes analyzing data from the aircraft’s black box, Archayon confirmed.