Barry Manilow’s Farewell Concerts Announced

Legendary singer Barry Manilow is concluding his touring career with a series of farewell concerts across select cities this summer. The 81-year-old “Mandy” singer recently revealed plans for a farewell tour across the United States.

Videos by Suggest

Starting July 11 in Spokane, Washington, Manilow’s tour will journey through Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and California, concluding on July 20 in San Jose, California.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories,” Manilow gushed in a statement. “Each one is special to my touring history.”

Tickets are already on sale.

Before the new shows, Manilow revealed a series of farewell performances scheduled for May and June, with stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Detroit, Cleveland, and more. The Grammy-winning artist will also continue his residency at the International Theater at Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, where he is set to perform numerous shows through the end of the year.

Barry Manilow Originally Passed on His Signature Tune

Barry Manilow released his self-titled debut album in 1973, but it was “Mandy,” his first No. 1 hit in 1974, that propelled him into the spotlight. However, it was his second chart-topping single, “I Write the Songs,” released 50 years ago as the lead track from his 1975 album Tryin’ to Get the Feeling, that truly became his signature anthem.

Barry Manilow released his self-titled debut album in 1973, but it was “Mandy,” his first No. 1 hit in 1974, that propelled him into the spotlight. However, it was his second chart-topping single, “I Write the Songs,” released 50 years ago as the lead track from his 1975 album Tryin’ to Get the Feeling, that truly became his signature anthem.

However, Manilow wasn’t always keen on recording”I Write the Songs.”

“I turned down ‘I Write the Songs’ over and over, even though Clive thought it was a big hit,” he recently admitted to the New York Post. “I said, ‘They’re going to think I’m singing about myself. [But], it’s not about me, it’s about the spirit of music.’”

“But I knew that the song was strong. And so I sat down with it, and I thought, ‘OK, how do I make this good for me?’ And I made that record into an anthem to the spirit of music.”

Regardless, Manilow concludes his concerts with “I Write the Songs,” even if he and his audience may not entirely agree on the song’s meaning.

“I’m singing and thinking about one thing, and they’re thinking about it another way,” he explained. “People love it, and I love doing it. It’s a wonderful way to end our show.”