Connecticut Man Wins Lotto For The Second Time This Year: His Reaction

A man from Connecticut won the $1 million state lotto, and this is the second time he has won this year. According to the Connecticut Lottery in a press release, Shelley Suttles from Bridgeport didn’t expect to win big after picking up an Ultimate 7 scratch ticket while running errands.

Suttles was stunned to find out he’d won $1 million after scratching the ticket. “I almost passed out,” said Suttles. “I scratched off the box and saw a million dollars. I’ve never seen a million dollars on a ticket before. I picked up the phone and told my sister, and she started screaming. She couldn’t believe it either.”

Suttles purchased the winning ticket from Grand Package Store on Main Street. The Grand Package Store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner revealed that he regularly plays the CT Lottery, so perhaps it’s no surprise that this is his second win this year. Suttles said that over the summer, he won $100,000 playing the Cash5 game.

CT Lottery shared a video of the smiling winner holding his large cheque. “Shelley was just out running errands when he scratched his way to the ultimate surprise,” it said. “A $1,000,000 win on Ultimate 7s!”

The CT Lottery then mentioned the odds of winning Ultimate 7s. “Overall odds 1 in 3.47,” it said. The press release also said that the odds of winning Cash5 are 1 in 72.1.

“I still don’t believe it,” Suttles said in the video. “I just don’t believe it that it happened, but it did. I couldn’t believe what I saw on the ticket. I’ve never seen a million dollars on a ticket before.”

When asked about what he would do with his winnings, Suttles said he plans to use the money to pay off bills. He also mentioned wanting to donate to his local church.