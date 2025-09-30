Florida Father Allegedly Whips Daughter After Refusing To Go To Church

A 63-year-old Florida father, Renel Sanon, is accused of whipping his daughter with an “electrical cord” and beating her after she refused to go to church.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Sunday, September 28. At around 10:55 a.m., local police responded to a Miami-Dade County home after receiving two separate 911 calls from Sanon and his daughter.

Upon arrival, responding police officers spoke with Sanon. He allegedly told them that he “wanted his daughter to go to church and she refused.”

The affidavit detailed that an altercation broke out between the two when Sanon entered her bedroom. There, he demanded that she go to church. However, the daughter, whose age is unknown but is a minor, refused.

With his demand denied, Sanon “pulled the covers off of her” and punched her in the chest area with a closed fist, the affidavit alleged. The daughter began to fight back and, at that moment, Sanon allegedly grabbed an electrical cord and struck her in the left upper arm.

The alleged whipping caused the daughter to suffer a laceration on her arm. Police officers took pictures of her injuries. She, however, refused medical attention.

Renel Sanon, as a result, was arrested without incident and charged with child abuse with no great bodily harm. A judge ordered him to have no contact with his daughter on Monday, September 29. His bond was set at $2,500.

Religion Incident

This incident comes days after an elderly Tennessee man, 69-year-old Calvin Johnson, Sr., allegedly killed a woman with a double-barreled shotgun. Reportedly, it all stemmed from an argument over religion.

As reported by WREG, Johnson and Tamara Perkis’ argument escalated when the latter poured a drink over the former’s face. Then, she slapped him on the back of the head. Without saying a word, Johnson allegedly grabbed a shotgun from his bedroom and fatally shot her.

Court documents cited by the outlet detailed that Johnson uttered, “I killed her,” “I’m in strouble, ain’t I?” and “I messed up, didn’t I,” while he was in custody. Post-Miranda, the elderly man refused to answer questions. He was charged with first-degree murder.