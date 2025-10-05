Connecticut Wife Allegedly Tried To Kill Husband By Poisoning His Wine With Antifreeze Chemical

A 33-year-old Connecticut woman, Kristen Hogan, is accused of attempting to kill her estranged husband by poisoning his wine. Allegedly, Hogan admitted to the poisoning, but said she only wanted to make him sick as “payback” for him being mentally abusive, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit shared by the Connecticut State Police, the incident happened in August. Hogan’s husband told the police that he was at the Danbury Superior Court when he received a notification on his phone. It read, according to the document, that Kristen Hogan was uploading data to his Wi-Fi router at his home.

Hogan never made it to the court hearing, and the man returned home. Days later, on August 10, he consumed a wine had previously shared with his family on August 5. He had stored it in his refrigerator. Hours later, the man woke up vomiting. He called his mother, who then took him to the hospital.

His symptoms, including slurred speech, staggering, and vomiting, only got worse. At the hospital, doctors initially believed he had suffered a stroke. However, doctors then believed he was suffering from ethylene glycol poisoning.

Ethylene glycol is a chemical found in multiple liquids, including antifreeze, and it is poisonous if swallowed.

When asked if he had consumed anything suspicious, the victim mentioned the wine. He allegedly believed his estranged wife had spiked the beverage with ethylene glycol. He explained that Hogan wanted full ownership of his residence and full custody of their child, according to the affidavit.

Authorities tested the wine, which eventually returned positive for ethylene glycol.

Suspect Interviewed

Police interviewed Hogan initially at a local pediatric center. She was there with the son she shared with her estranged husband. The child was displaying symptoms similar to his father’s, the affidavit said.

At the time, according to the document, Hogan accused her husband of poisoning their children, as well as his child he shared with another woman. She willingly provided her phone for a forensic download.

While searching the phone, police officers allegedly found multiple poison searches, including how much of these substances “would kill you.” Specifically, one search read, “how much monoethylene glycol would kill you,” according to the affidavit.

Furthermore, she is accused of searching “penalty for not appearing for court hearing on your own motion” on August 6, one day before the scheduled court hearing she missed.

In a second interview, Hogan allegedly explained that she had missed her court date because she was with her family in Rhode Island. However, according to the police, her phone’s location history pinned her at her estranged husband’s residence at the time.

She then explained that she had purchased ethylene glycol back in July to “clean the carpet at her mother’s house,” the affidavit said. However, she then allegedly admitted to poisoning her husband with the chemical, saying she poured an unspecified amount of the chemical in the wine and in an iced tea bottle.

According to the affidavit, Hogan said she wanted to make her estranged husband sick as “payback,” accusing him of being mentally abusive.

Kristen Hogan was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of interfering with an officer.