Man Wins $1 Million Lotto After Having A Very Lucky Dream

A man from North Carolina won a $1 million lottery after having a dream that convinced him to purchase a lotto ticket. According to PEOPLE, Rick Nunnery Jr. from Sanford had a gut feeling from his lucky dream that turned out to be true after he won on Friday, July 11.

Man Had Gut Feeling From Dream To Buy Lotto Ticket Which Won Him $1 Million Prize

Revealed in a news release, Nunnery is the state’s first $1 million winner of this new lottery game. The Sanford man explained that he had a dream that he “would hit big on the lottery.” His decision to purchase the ticket and play the game was all based on a hunch.

“Something just told me to play today,” said Nunnery.

The winner purchased the $10 $1,000,000 Triple Play ticket from a Wink Mart on Deep River Road. Never did he imagine he’d actually win, but he still listened to that dream that told him to buy a ticket.

“I’m tickled to death with this,” the man added.

Nunnery had to decide what to do with his winnings when he arrived at a lottery headquarters on Friday. He could either receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He took the smart move and chose the lump sum of $600,000. After he was required to pay state and federal taxes on his winnings, he ended up with $430,503. It may not be the fully advertised $1 million, but it’s more than most could ever imagine winning from a ticket.

Nunnery claimed that he would use his winnings to pay his bills and invest. The new $1,000,000 Triple Play game launched in June, with its top five prizes being each worth $1 million. Nunnery was the first to claim this prize, as four more top prize winners remain.

This North Carolina man is a lot luckier than some other recent jackpot winners. Last month, a lottery company told thousands of Norwegians they had won big. These so-called winners later found out they had won much less money due to a lottery error.