Brittany Mahomes Roasted After Telling NFL Fans to ‘Stay Bothered’

Brittany Mahomes is a woman of many titles: wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, newest best friend of Taylor Swift, and online nemesis of NFL fans. The Chiefs WAG is at odds with fans yet again, this time for her so-called “high horse” attitude toward stadium staff.

The conflict began when a video of Brittany Mahomes asking directions in M&T Bank Stadium at the Chiefs-Ravens game last weekend hit the internet.

Looking toward a stadium staffer, Mahomes asks, “Where do we go from here?” while gesturing in all directions. NFL fans took offense to the gesture, claiming Mahomes’ actions were nothing short of snobbish.

In response to the backlash, Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram story to post a pointed message toward the haters. “I take rumors as a compliment,” she wrote. “The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered.”

Unsurprisingly, the NFL fans already criticizing Mahomes did, in fact, stay bothered.

“She doesn’t tip. That says enough. Multiple sources multiple days. Leaves nothing for service workers. As EVIL as it gets. The lamest NFL wife,” one user fumed.

“Someone should tell her the difference between ‘bothered’ and ‘annoyed,'” another said. “When people call her cringe, she responds by saying something cringe,” added a third.

“Well she apparently didn’t learn to act classy or with any dignity,” one user wrote in response to a media outlet claiming Brittany Mahomes learned to ignore the haters from Taylor Swift.

Brittany Mahomes is No Stranger to Hate From NFL Fans

Like her new friend Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to hate from NFL fans. Her most recent squabble with the Chiefs Kingdom is far from her first.

Mahomes never appears to let it get her down, though. On the contrary, rather than cowering, she always seems to have a sharp remark for those critiquing her or her husband’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the Chiefs’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, punching Kansas City’s ticket to the 2024 Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram stories to snap back at the naysayers.

“We went there. We won. Anyone have anything else to say?,” she wrote with a smiling emoji over an image of herself and Patrick Mahomes at the post-game celebration. “See y’all in Vegas.”

In an Instagram Q&A in August, Brittany Mahomes admitted that the hate used to get to her. Since then, however, she’s learned to block it out.

“It used to yes. But not anymore. I could give two sh-ts about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me,” she wrote, adding a peace sign emoji.