Brittany Mahomes Slammed for ‘High Horse’ Attitude Toward Stadium Staff at Chiefs Game

Not the best way to make headlines, Brittany Mahomes is getting slammed by critics over having a “high horse” attitude towards stadium staff during the Kansas City Chiefs versus Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday, Jan. 28.

In a TikTok posted by NFL on CBS, Mahomes is seen chatting with a stadium staff member. “Where do we go from here?” she asked. She and Patrick were quickly ushered in the right direction. Although it seems like a pretty innocent conversation, social media quickly took offense to Mahomes’ actions.

“It’s the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me,” one TikTok user stated. Another wrote, “Brittany Mahomes seems like such a diva.”

Other critics were quick to point out her attitude. “Mahomes wife needs to get off her high horse” and “Yea she a Karen.”

The latest attacks on Brittany Mahomes’ character come just weeks after a hotel staffer alleged that Brittany was a “genuinely unpleasant” person during one encounter. In a TikTok video, the hotel staffer said that Brittany and her entire group accumulated a tab exceeding $100 at a West Hollywood hotel. However, the group didn’t leave a tip.

“I don’t like her because she doesn’t tip restaurant staff,” the hotel staffer, identified as Jessica O’Connor, explained. She also said that the interaction occurred when Brittany was shopping for her wedding dress.

Patrick Mahomes Declares His Wife Brittany is ‘His Rock,’ Talks About How She Handles Online Haters

During a July 2023 interview with E! News’ Francesca Amiker, Patrick Mahomes spoke about how his wife Brittany approaches her online critics.

“She was an athlete growing up,” Patrick explained. “If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that.”

Patrick Mahomes continued to praise Brittany by stating everyone can learn from her when it comes to handling online negativity. “Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks,” he continued. “You want to enjoy those moments and remember those moments. And for us, we try to enjoy those moments with our family as much as possible.”

Parick also said that Brittany is his go-to when it comes to handling the pressure of “being in the spotlight.” “She has her head on her shoulders the right way,” he went on to add. “She’s my rock. She’s the one that, through tough times, can get me through.”