Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at NFL Fans Calling Her the ‘Worst’

Brittany Mahomes threw some major shade at NFL fans who accused her of having a “high horse” attitude towards a stadium employee.

On Wednesday, the wife, of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a clear message on her Instagram Story. She urged fans to “stay bothered.” She even went so far as to claim some NFL fans are obsessed with her.

“I take rumors as a compliment,” she wrote. “The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered.” Brittany also posted a video of herself, Patrick, and their two children enjoying a drive, supposedly unfazed by any negative comments.

A TikTok video posted by CBS after the AFC Championship game Sunday went viral this week. It showed Brittany Mahomes appearing confused about where to go, which some NFL fans took as rudeness.

NFL Fans Took Issue with Brittany Mahomes Due to a Gesture They Found Condescending

Mahomes had witnessed Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the Super Bowl with a 17-10 victory over the Ravens. Brittany, along with other family members including Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and brother Jason, joined the players on the field for a celebratory gathering after clinching the AFC championship.

After departing from the field, Mahomes, accompanied by Brittany and his brother Jackson, were later captured on camera strolling through the inner corridors of the stadium.

Of course, then the moment that had NFL fans clutching their pearls happened. Brittany asks a stadium employee, “Where do we go from here?” and spins her finger in a circular motion.

There was no explicit evidence of her offending the employee. However, the video did not sit well with certain TikTok viewers.

“Mahomes wife needs to get up off her high horse,” user one user commented. “She is too much. So extra,” another viewer agreed. Meanwhile, one TikTok viewer found the hand gesture the ultimate offense. “‘It’s the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me,” they wrote.

In recent months, Brittany Mahomes has been getting even more of the spotlight due to her association with Taylor Swift. Mahomes and Swift seem to have a close bond, often seated together at games attended by the Pop Queen.

Swift has been graciously invited to join Mahomes and her A-list companions for dinner in vibrant New York. Reportedly, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are also close.