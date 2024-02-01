britney-spears-shades-justin-timberlake-following-his-anti-apology-at-nyc-show

Not long after Justin Timberlake’s anti-apology rant went viral, Britney Spears was quick to share her thoughts about the comments.

Right before he played his long-time hit song, Cry Me a River, Timberlake told the crowd at his New York City concert, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody.”

The declaration was made just days after Britney Spears apologized to those who were hurt by what she wrote in her memoir, The Woman in Me. She also praised Timberlake and said she was in love with his new single, Selfish.

But now, things have taken a turn and it seems Spears is ready to take back her apology and even deleted the previous post. In one of her new Instagram posts, she had some thoughts about her ex’s comment. “Someone told me someone was talking s— about me on the streets!!!” she wrote. “Do you want me to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did the last time??? I’m not sorry!!!”

Britney Spears in new Instagram post:



pic.twitter.com/UKEO5JX7kp — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2024

The post, which has a picture of a basketball hoop, refers to the statement Britney Spears made in Dec. 2023. Spears revealed that Timberlake cried once when she beat him at basketball.

This was after Timberlake said he meant “no disrespect” as he performed Cry Me a River. “Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball,” Spears stated. “And he would cry… No disrespect.”

Justin Timberlake Attempted to ‘Distance Himself’ From Britney Spears’ Memoir Last Fall

Just before Britney Spears released her memoir, The Woman in Me, which shared some details about her relationship with him, Justin Timberlake attempted to distance himself from the situation.

“Just will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors,” a source told Us Weekly. “But he’s trying to distance herself from her upcoming book. “it’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship.”

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated in the late ‘90s. Spears revealed that while she was attacked for cheating on him during their relationship, he wasn’t 100% innocent. She pointed out that he cheated on her a couple of times.

“Justin and Britney dated so long ago, and he has a whole different life now,” the source continued to say. “He’s focused on his family, his career, and moving on, and he would like to leave anything that happened in the past behind them.”

Not long after he and Spears broke up, Timberlake released Cry Me a River, which has been heavily speculated as being about Spears’ infidelity. Timberlake wrote in his own memoir, Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, about what inspired the song.

“The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it,” he wrote. “And I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we’ve all been there.”