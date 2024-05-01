Mandisa’s Dad Addresses Rumors ‘American Idol’ Alum Harmed Herself as Questions Surround Cause of Death

American Idol alumni and Grammy Award winner Mandisa was pronounced dead on April 18. She was 47 years old. Following the discovery, rumors began to spread that the gospel singer would harm herself.

But her father, John Hundley, was quick to dispel those rumors.

“She did not harm herself,” he said during her funeral service. “As she said, Mandisa loved the Lord, and the Lord loved Mandisa.”

Mandisa’s Dad Gets Candid on Her Death

Mandisa was found dead in her Franklin, Tennessee home on April 18. After rumors began to fly about her alleged self-harming tactics, many began to speculate if her death was a suicide. But her dad believes her sudden death is just the result of an unfortunate incident.

“Here is what I think happened,” he added.

“Mandisa fell in her bedroom. They found her on the floor. If you look from the rear of her bed, she was lying on the left side. It’s clear that’s where she was laying, there were a couple of big rugs there and some clothes.”

Her dad also acknowledged that the singer recently contracted COVID-19, but was trying her hardest to fight back.

“She was trying to press through,” he added. “We talked so much on Easter morning, but I thought she was going to this conference, and so I had not called her recently but I’ve talked to her a lot. May she rest in peace now.”

Fantasia Reveals Dark Side of American Idol

American Idol has been around for more than two decades. So naturally, the show how bred some of the industry’s top singers. One of those singers is Fantasia Barrino. Most contestants think that after they win the competition, is when the fun begins. But Barrino shared the dark side of the music industry following her Idol win. After being chosen the winner is when she started to lose the most.

“It wasn’t easy. I lost a lot. I lost everything.”You have to become a businesswoman and you link up with great business partners, but it doesn’t have a lot to do with love. It took me a long time to figure that out,” she said.

“I didn’t know anything about contracts. Didn’t know anything about checking your money and making sure every day your stuff was where it was supposed to be. I just trusted and believed everybody that came into my life.”