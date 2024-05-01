Dan Schneider Sues ‘Quiet on Set’ Producers for Defamation, Calls Doc a ‘Hit Job’

Dan Schneider is taking the Quiet on Set producers to court less than two months after the explosive documentary’s debut.

The docuseries explored the abusive environment child actors experienced on various Nickelodeon sets. Schneider produced various Nickelodeon shows, including The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, and Drake & Josh. In the docuseries, he was accused by former child stars of having toxic workplace behavior. He was a key topic in the series.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Dan Schneider and his legal team are going after the Quiet on Set producers. They are also suing the docuseries’ creators Warner Bros. Discovery, Maxine Productions, and Sony Pictures Television. He claims the docuseries painted in him a bad light.

Schneider’s lawyers described Quiet on Set as being a “hit job” that used manipulative editing technology to create a false narrative about the former producer. The editing was noticeable in the docuseries trailer. It implied Schneider’s Nickelodeon tenure was the “darkest” time in the network’s history.

The producer’s legal team also stated the trailer implied he committed crimes against children.

The legal team further pointed out that the producers had put Dan Schneider in the same category as two convicted child sex offenders. Both had worked on various Nickelodeon shows. One of the sexual abusers was Brian Peck, who worked on some of Schneider’s hit Nickelodeon shows. He was convicted of sexually abusing a child in 2004.

Drake Bell, who starred in Schneider’s Drake & Josh, revealed in a Quiet on Set sitdown that he was the child actor who was abused by Peck.

Dan Schneider Claims ‘Quiet of Set’ Doc Falsely Implied He Was a Predator

Dan Schneider further claimed in his lawsuit that the Quiet on Set producers did the docuseries for “clickbait, rating, and views – or simply put, money.”

“Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse,” the producer’s attorney then stated. “[He] was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered, and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself.”

Schneider also spoke to TMZ about the docuseries. He said the docuseries had highlighted the mistakes he made decades ago during his early career days.

He acknowledged he made some bad decisions during his time at Nickelodeon. “There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader. I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it.”

However, Schneider stated the docuseries crew went beyond reporting the truth. To do this, they falsely implied he was involved in the sexual abuse. “I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss,” he added. “But it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators.”

Schneider is suing for defamation. He is seeking unspecific damages. He further claims the docuseries caused mental distress and financial losses.

Schneider was with Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2019. After he faced numerous allegations of inappropriate behavior and other misconduct, Schneider and the network parted ways. After Quiet on Set‘s premiere, he apologized for his on-set behavior,