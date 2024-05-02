50 Cent, Eminem Troll Diddy Amid Trafficking Allegations

Superstar music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is the subject of a sex trafficking investigation. So the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided several of the rapper’s homes on March 25.

The nature of the crimes against the Bad Boy founder is serious. However, some people have taken the opportunity to make light of the situation. Following his arrest, rap mogul 50 Cent has become a repeat offender, continuously taking shots at Diddy. But this time he has roped fellow rapper Eminem into his semantics.

50 Cent, Eminem Trolly Diddy

“Posting on Instagram on Tuesday (April 30), 50 uploaded a doctored scene from Rush Hour 2 that was captioned: “When Diddy tried to buy 50 Cent some clothes,” Hip Hop DX wrote.

“In the edited clip, the heads of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker have been replaced by 50 and Eminem as a camp shop assistant with Diddy’s face. Superimposed over Jeremy Piven’s tries to touch Tucker (a.k.a. 50) around the waist. The G-Unit boss captioned the post: “This really how s**t be going down! LOL.”

Rappers Exchange Words Over Bad Boy CEO

50 Cent recently took to social media to share a video of rap star Yung Miami calling herself a “wh**e” during an interview with television personality Jason Lee. Yung Miami has been dating Diddy on and off for the past few years.

The rap star thinks there is nothing wrong with her choice. Following his post, 50 received a swift response from the City Girls’ star.

“This got taken out of context. It’s a gay slur. ‘What’s up wh**e’ is something my gay cousin always said to me,” she responded.

So 50 then took a more subtle approach in his rebuttal to Miami saying how much he likes her.

“I like Yung Miami. I don’t want to hurt her. Or her feelings. I just put her in BMF she cool,” he said. “I think they was in a relationship but them other women LSW VIBES!”