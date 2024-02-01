Justin Timberlake Claims He’s Not Sorry to ‘Anybody,’ Enrages Britney Spears & Janet Jackson Fans

Days after his ex Britney Spears apologized for what she wrote in her memoir, The Woman in Me, Justin Timberlake declared he is not sorry to anyone.

While performing in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 31, Justin Timberlake seemingly ticked off two different fanbases with one comment— Spears’ and Janet Jackson’s. “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody,” Timberlake declared to the crowd. He then proceeded to perform Cry Me a River, which was reportedly written about Spears and her infidelity.

Justin Timberlake’s ex apologized to him after her fans trolled his new single Selfish by propelling her 2011 track with the same name. Her track reached the Top 40 on the U.S. iTunes chart late last week.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

She then declared that she was in love with Justin Timberlake’s track Selfish. “It is soo good,” she wrote. However, it appears that the post has been deleted.

Janet Jackson was brought into the situation due to Timberlake previously apologizing for their infamous Super Bowl performance together. During the show, Timberlake exposed Jackson’s chest to millions. Although he has been invited to perform at the game since then, Jackson has been banned due to the incident.

Justin Timberlake Apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in 2021

Justin Timberlake’s most recent “no apologizes” comment comes nearly three years after he apologized to both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

CNN reported at the time that in a statement posted on his Instagram, Timberlake apologized to both singers for “missteps” that he contributed to “a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Justin Timberlake wrote. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

Justin Timberlake then apologized specifically to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. “I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he continued. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from.”

Justin Timberlake received criticism after the release of the documentary, Framing Britney Spears. The doc examined the Pop Princess’ music career as well as the scrutiny she has faced over the years. Many believe that Timberlake contributed to the struggles she endured after they dated. Along with Spears, Jackson’s career suffered following her performance with Timberlake.