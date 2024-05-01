‘GMA’ Meteorologist Rob Marciano Fired for Alleged Behavior Issues

Meteorologist Rob Marciano is out at Good Morning America. He had been with the network since 2014.

“ABC News and Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano is no longer with the network after 10 years. A source familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly,” Entertainment Weekly wrote.

Rob Marciano ‘Banned’ From GMA Set

Entertainment Weekly spoke with a source close to the situation who says that the details surrounding his departure are “scarce.” But the famed meteorologist got barred from the set of the morning show. For an extended period.

“Details about the departure are scarce, but a March 2023 report from Page Six claimed that Marciano — who has been notably absent from Good Morning America for months — was “banned” from GMA tapings. He allegedly made a colleague feel uncomfortable,” Entertainment Weekly wrote.

“A spokesperson for ABC News declined to comment, while a representative for Marciano did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.”

Meteorologists Allegedly Made People Feel ‘Uncomfortable’

New York Post’s Page Six spoke to several sources close to the situation about Marciano’s untimely departure. He reportedly had engaged in inappropriate conduct with some of his co-workers. And made them feel “uncomfortable.”

“He was found to have done something that was improper. So he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” one source told the outlet in 2023.

“He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues… a number of alarming events,” a second source added.

‘GMA’ Executive Producer Made Final Call

Marciano’s undesirable conduct became a known commodity around the Good Morning America set. So much so that, Simon Swink, the flagship show’s executive producer caught wind of his behavior. So that’s when she made the executive decision to ban him from the set.

“She’s so no-nonsense and is very serious. She’s focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy,” one source said of Swink.

Another source said that there is a major focus on “protecting the culture,” of Good Morning America.

“Any decision made about the team is based first and foremost on protecting the culture and enabling our people to focus on the work of news-gathering — so free of distraction,” the source said.