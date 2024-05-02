Mo’Nique Slams Oprah Winfrey During Stand-Up Set: ‘Raggedy B***h’

Famed comedian Mo’Nique has never been one to mince words. So during a recent stand-up show, the star of “The Parkers,” reignited her beef with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Mo’Nique Goes Scorched Earth on Oprah

Although the comedian prefaced her comments about Oprah saying that she has “love” for her, she did not hold back in a profanity-laced rant.

“I love that black raggedy bitch. I love that black simple-minded mo**********. I love Oprah Winfrey’s black ass and we just need to bring her back to black,” the comedian said in a video obtained from TMZ.

“I’m too mo*********** old to be scared of this bitch. I’m too old to be intimidated by this bitch. I’m too old to hold the m************ truth!”

Following that, Mo’Nique also seems to insinuate that the relationship between Oprah and her best friend Gayle King is more than platonic.

“Every time you see f–king Oprah, you see f–king Gayle,” she said. “Best friends is what they say. I’ve never seen best friends like that … Who is loving Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King? Each other.”

Comedian Details Origin of Winfrey Beef

However, this is not the first time that Mo’Nique has called out the famed talk show host. The comedian made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s show “Club Shay Shay,” in February. During her appearance, she accused Oprah of overstepping her boundaries.

Monique notes that the beef between her and Winfrey began in 2010. She was a guest on Oprah’s talk show to talk about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her brother. However, Oprah had slated several members of Mo’Nique’s family to appear on the show without consulting her first.

“I tried to be respectful. I tried to call you first. When she had my family on her show. I tried to call you first. I tried to talk to you privately, but then you became the Great Mighty Oprah Winfrey and you were too busy to talk. Well now, I’m going to talk about it,” Mo’Nique said. “This woman has overstepped with me so in so many ways.”

Following that she also went on to say that because of that decision, she now feels betrayed by Oprah.