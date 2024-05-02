Jason Kelce Admits He’s ‘Almost a Month’ Late With Wife Kylie’s Anniversary Gift

Last week Kylie Kelce, the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, went viral when she revealed her retirement gift to him. It was a wooden model of the Eagles’ stadium, Lincoln Financial Field. Jason spent all 13 seasons of his career as an Eagle.

But the emphasis on gift giving in the Kelce house appears to be one-sided. On a recent episode of his and his brother Travis Kelce’s New Heights Podcast, the retired center revealed he is “almost a month late” with getting Kylie an anniversary gift.

Jason Kelce Didn’t Get an Anniversary Gift For Wife Kylie

“Don’t ask Kylie! I am a bad gift planner and giver. Can’t be good at dancing and be good at gift giving — I can only have one of those,” Jason said.

“I owe Kylie an anniversary gift,” he continued. “I’m almost a month post-due on that. We were doing the Cincinnati live show and it distracted me I gotta come big with something.”

Travis Kelce Offers Advice to Big Brother

Following Jason’s Revelation, Travis then chimed in, giving advice to his brother. Noting that the sixth anniversary is represented by iron. Advising him to gift her with a sword.

“If you’ve gotta get her something iron, get her a sword, man! Make her a sword, Jason!” Travis exclaimed.

Jason responded by saying that he did not think that Kylie would be “that into it,” to which Travis responded:

“It’s the thought, isn’t it? That’s what they all say. Something is better than nothing.”

Jason eventually agreed with Travis saying: “That’s a good point. A sword is definitely better than what I’ve currently gotten her.”

Kelce Sounds Off on Chiefs’ New Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired another offensive target during April’s NFL Draft. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy set the record for the faster 40-yard dash time at the NFL Draft Combine. But Kelce says he believes that Worthy’s strengths go far beyond his speed.

“It’s looking like Pat [Mahomes] has another extremely fast man to throw the ball deep to — or just get the ball to in his hands, because a lot of his highlights, you see, he catches the ball and he’s splitting defenders and making guys miss,” Kelce said.

“He’s an all-around football guy. He’s not just track speed.”