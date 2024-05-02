Woman Claims Lil Kim Dance Moves Saved Her During Apartment Shooting

Apparently listening to Lil Kim can save your life. One Alabama woman detailed how her dance moves saved her life.

Police in Dothan, Alabama responded to a shooting at an apartment complex. While one person was shot, another said they thought on their feet. Emergency response took the victim to the hospital where they treated the victim for a gunshot wound in the chest.

Meanwhile, a woman at the scene said that she was nearby and recounted what happened. Her descriptive way of expressing herself has become a viral hit.

“I’m getting to the car,” the woman, Taylor, remembered. “I hear…at least about 7 rounds,” the witness described, imitating the sound of gunfire.

“I hear pop, pop, pop, about 7 rounds,” said Taylor. “So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my Lil’ Kim. I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off.”

Taylor is of course referencing to Lil Kim. Lil Kim had plenty of ducking and dodging in her 1999 track “Quiet Storm (Remix).” She performed the music video with Mobb Deep. Taylor’s lighthearted description of the shooting is funny and has people talking.

However, locals at the apartment complex feel nervous about the recent violence. For instance, a mother became a victim of a violent crime. Someone shot her through her window while she was in bed. The incident rattled locals.

Lil Kim Dance Moves Make Woman Go Viral

“Two separate shootings this close together gives us cause for concern,” said Lieutenant Scott Owens, Public Information Officer with Dothan Police (via Complex). “We still want the community to come out and be a partner with us and help us stop these senseless acts of violence.”

“Our patrol officers are going to more heavily saturate that area in the coming weeks to make sure we are as proactive as we can be,” he added.

“Sometimes, I don’t feel safe,” Taylor also said. “I’m kind of paranoid out here and I’m scared. If you stay in Westgate Village, stay in your house. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Meanwhile, others are already applauding her online for her quick thinking. One person commented, “Lil Kim somewhere like “now how I get in this” 😂😂.” Another wrote, “Lmaooo this is gonna be a viral tiktok sound in two seconds.” Still, another wrote, “Don’t do Dothan, Alabama yall! They are the most beautiful sweetest people I ever met in my life! That’s on everything! She did do the Lil Kim through 🤣🤣🤣.”