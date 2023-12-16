Britney Spears Recalls Her Ex Justin Timberlake Crying After She Beat Him at Basketball

Seemingly responding to Justin Timberlake’s recent “no disrespect” remark, Britney Spears took to Instagram to reveal she once made the fellow pop icon cry over a game of basketball.

As previously reported, Justin Timberlake declared “no disrespect” as he took to the stage of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas to perform Cry Me a River earlier this week. The song is rumored to be about Spears and how she cheated on Timberlake while they were dating.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 15, Britney Spears shared her thoughts about the remark. “Oh Jesus Christ, the stories,” she said in the post, which features a video of men posing on stripper poles while a cheetah is seen drinking water. “I could tell the set of this one!!! There’s always more to the story and that’s not even half of it!!!”

Spears pointed out that there are two versions of the video for a song. That was when she dropped the basketball remark. “Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball,” she stated, not mentioning Timberlake. “And he would cry… No disrespect.”

Britney Spears has been pretty vocal about Cry Me a River and how the song hurt her. In her memoir The Woman in Me, she pointed out that the song made her look like a harlot who hurt “America’s Golden Boy.”

Timberlake received backlash for other claims she made about him in the book.

Britney Spears Admitted She Struggles to Talk Following Her Break-Up With Justin Timberlake

In December 2021, Britney Spears wrote a lengthy and since-deleted post on Instagram about her break-up with former *NYSNC bandmate Justin Timberlake in 2002. She also mentioned the infamous interview with Diane Sawyer a year after the split.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago???” Spears wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight. “What was with the ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???”

ET reports that during the interview Sawyer pushed on Spears to reveal if she was faithful to Timberlake during their relationship. The pop icon reflected on the interview and stated she had been living alone in New York at the time and wasn’t ready to publicly discuss the break-up.

“My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television,” Britney Spears pointed out. “And she asked me if I had a shopping problem.”

After talking about Sawyer, Britney Spears reflected on ending things with Justin Timberlake and how that impacted her. “I never spoke to anyone for a very long time… I was in shock…”