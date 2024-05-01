kendrick-lamar-namedrops-diddy-in-new-drake-diss-track

After Drake took aim at Kendrick Lamar in new songs “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made,” fans awaited the Compton rapper’s response. And on April 30, they finally got their wish. The Pulitzer Prize winner released a new song entitled “Euphoria,” where he lays into Drake.

Kendrick took multiple jabs at Drizzy in the song. But among the most notable is when he mentioned a past spat that Drake had with Bad Boy Founder, Diddy. The two superstars are rumored to have gotten into an altercation where Diddy slapped Drake.

Kendrick Lamar Namedrops Diddy in New Song

“You gon’ make a n**** bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin’,” he said on the track.

Chubbs is one of Drake’s close friends, whom he often refers to as the muscle of his crew on multiple songs.

Cam’ron, Mase Give Edge to Drake

Kendrick carefully waited for the opportunity to respond to Drake. 17 days elapsed between Drizzy’s “Push Ups” and Kendrick’s “Euphoria.” And while all of the buzz is about Kendrick’s new track some are not as impressed with him as the vast majority is.

On the latest episode of their It Is What It Is Podcast, emcees Mase and Cam’ron said they believe Drake is currently in the lead as it pertains to his rap feud with Kendrick.

“Ah, man. Drake is definitely winning from an MC standpoint,” Mase said on the May 1 episode of the sports talk show.

Mase also noted that, because Kendrick took so long to respond, it has put him behind in the standings.

“It took a while for us to get the record from Kendrick,” he added. “And when you wait a while it’s gotta be out of this world. I think if Kendrick dropped this record right after [Drake dropped “Push Ups“], it would have been crazy. If it was immediate then it would have been crazy but we waited a while to get this.”

Cam also agreed with Mase that “Drake is winning.” The New York native also noted that the length of Kendrick’s six-minute and forty-second track was one of the things that did not “move” him.