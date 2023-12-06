Britney Spears Could Care Less About Dad Losing His Leg: She’s Dancing In Lingerie Instead

Pop sensation Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sultry dance video despite the recent health challenges faced by her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

The video showcased Britney in a pink lacy dress, grooving to Peggy Lee’s classic “Fever,” displaying her signature dance moves with flair.

In a caption accompanying the post, Britney shared a candid moment, revealing that she filmed the dance the night before but encountered a wardrobe malfunction with her oversized dress.

Instagram

“Filmed this last night but my dress was too big 😒😒😒😒 !!!!” she captioned the clip.

The upbeat video comes in the wake of reports confirming that Jamie Spears, 71, underwent a leg amputation last month, as reported by Page Six. Sources revealed that the drastic measure was a last resort following complications from a knee replacement surgery that led to a severe infection. Britney, who officially severed ties with her father in November 2021 after being released from a 13-year conservatorship, has not indicated a desire for reconciliation despite the recent health setback, according to the insider.

The insider explained to Page Six, “Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards.”

Britney May Not Be Reconciling With Her Father—

—but she may be making amends with other family members.

In her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney previously shed light on the strained relationship with her father, depicting him as controlling and solely focused on financial gains. The Grammy winner exposed alleged instances of body shaming and dietary restrictions imposed by Jamie.

On a more positive note, Britney seems to be strengthening ties with other family members, notably her mother, Lynne Spears, with whom she recently reunited for her birthday celebration. Social media posts depicted a warm reunion, signaling a renewed effort by Lynne to be a supportive presence in Britney’s life. Additionally, Britney has found support in her brother, Bryan Spears, amid her recent split from Sam Asghari.

However, her relationship with sister Jamie Lynn Spears appears to remain estranged, highlighting the complex dynamics within the Spears family.