Here’s Why Britney Spears Fans Are Mad At Timbaland

Renowned music producer Timbaland recently made a remark that has sparked controversy and backlash among Britney Spears’ fans. During a live interview with 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on October 29, Timbaland addressed Britney Spears’ best-selling memoir, The Woman In Me.

In the memoir, Britney Spears revealed that Justin Timberlake, with whom she had a high-profile relationship in the early 2000s, allegedly got her pregnant in 2000, and they decided to terminate the pregnancy. When this topic came up during the interview, Timbaland remarked that Justin Timberlake should have “put a muzzle on that girl.”

Furthermore, Timbaland commented that he doesn’t blame Britney Spears for sharing such personal information, as it aligns with the current trends in showbiz, where going viral is a significant part of success, particularly in the era of social media.

While the audience in attendance responded with laughter to Timbaland’s comments, Britney Spears’ dedicated fanbase reacted quite differently. Her fans, often referred to as the “Britney Army,” have expressed their displeasure with Timbaland’s statements and have called for him to apologize.

The controversy surrounding Timbaland’s comments is intensified by the fact that in 2007, Timbaland previously criticized Britney Spears, claiming she had dissed him and Justin Timberlake. At the time, he suggested that an apology from Britney would be necessary for any future collaboration. However, this apology did not materialize, and the two artists took separate career paths.

Timbaland is still bitter that Britney left him hanging in the studio in 2006 and chose to work with Danja instead. His misogynistic self wanted her to collab with Justin.



“She has no comeback story. That's the problem. She has to have a team. She needs to come back with Justin… https://t.co/8jIF9DuSJU pic.twitter.com/eHdaftAO6A — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) November 7, 2023

Now, Timbaland’s recent remarks have stirred fresh discussions among Britney Spears’ fans, with some speculating that there might be lingering tensions between the two artists due to their past interactions.

Timbaland’s comments on Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have highlighted the ongoing dialogue surrounding the former’s memoir and its revelations about her past relationships. As the controversy continues, it remains to be seen whether Timbaland will address the backlash and offer clarification or an apology for his comments.