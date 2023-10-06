Britney Spears’ Father Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has been hospitalized with a bacterial infection, sources confirm. The 71-year-old was reportedly severely ill but is now receiving treatment at an infectious disease outpatient facility and is on the road to recovery.

This incident marks a recurrence of health issues for Jamie Spears. In November 2018, he faced a serious health scare when his colon spontaneously ruptured, leading to emergency surgery and a 28-day hospitalization at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. A statement from Britney’s team at the time revealed that Jamie was recuperating at home and expected to make a full recovery.

Britney, then 36 years old, expressed her dedication to caring for her family during that challenging period. She emphasized the importance of prioritizing family and announced a break from work, including a delay in her Las Vegas residency, Domination.

In a subsequent X (formerly Twitter) post in January 2019, Britney provided more context, sharing that her father’s hospitalization had been a critical moment. She emphasized the need to put family first and expressed gratitude that her father had survived the health crisis, albeit with a long road to recovery.

I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always. — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019

Jamie Spears has two other children, Jamie Lynn, 32, and Bryan, 46, from his previous marriage to Lynne Spears, 68.

Britney Spears, renowned for her pop music career, has experienced a tumultuous relationship with her family, particularly due to the conservatorship she was placed under in 2008. The conservatorship, lasting over a decade, was terminated in November 2021. Jamie Spears was removed from his role as Britney’s estate conservator two months before the conservatorship ended.

Despite the complexities in their relationship, there have been recent signs of reconciliation within the Spears family. In May, Britney shared on Instagram that her mother visited her home for the first time in three years. The post conveyed a sense of healing and resolution within the family.

Britney has also been showcasing some concerning behavior of her own lately.

Britney Spears, now 40, is set to release her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24. The memoir, announced in 2022 after the singer signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster, is expected to provide insights into her life, career, and experiences, offering fans a deeper understanding of the iconic pop star’s journey.