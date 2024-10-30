britney-spears-admits-she-slept-outside-after-fights-with-ex-in-bizarre-post

Britney Spears revealed she would sleep outside after spats with an ex… alongside bizarre footage of herself posing in some skimpy threads.

The 42-year-old former teen idol shared private details about her love life on Instagram on Monday while enjoying a vacation in Turks and Caicos.

“I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought,” Spears wrote next to a clip of her awkwardly stumbling around in black lingerie.

“Not one time did I sleep in [the] bed with him !!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside,” she continued. However, she didn’t reveal the ex in question.

The “Toxic” songstress then detailed several additional reasons for her decision to refrain from sharing a bed with her ex.

“I like the sound of the fountain outside !!!” Spears insisted. “I wanted to whisper the secrets of the universe.”

Britney Spears Claims on This Trip, She’s Sleeping Inside… For Now

However, this time out, Brit is staying indoors.

“I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot !!!” she revealed.

Still, onlookers might catch a glimpse of her whispering to the fountain, after all. “But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😳,” the teased.

In her vacation post, Spears stunned in an all-black lingerie set that showcased a cut-out lace bra paired with low-rise black panties.

Meanwhile, Spears did not disclose the identity of the ex she was referring to. However, there are a few likely suspects.

She was most recently associated with Paul Soliz, her former housekeeper who became her boyfriend. The couple was last spotted together in July, just days after she announced her single status.

In July 2023, she ended her third marriage with Sam Asghari after just one year. The 30-year-old Asghari and fallen pop queen exchanged vows in June 2022, following their engagement in September 2021. Their relationship began in January 2017.

However, it appears Spears is simply enjoying being single as of late. She seems more than content hanging out, and posting dance videos from home and abroad.

Get your flowers, queen!