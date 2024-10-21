britney-spears-parties-poolside-in-yellow-bikini-in-new-video

Oops, Britney Spears did it again, teasing her fans with more steamy footage of her getting wet and wild poolside in a tiny yellow bikini.

The series of clips posted to Instagram, set mostly to Janet Jackson’s 1993 track “Throb,” features the middle-aged vixen happily poolside. Also donning a black straw hat and sunglasses, Brit grins fetchingly as she films herself grinding her hips to the music.

Of course, the footage was mirrored on X (formerly Twitter) as Britney has a pesky habit of deleting her Instagram posts.

Britney Spears looks amazing as she vibes to Janet Jackson by the pool pic.twitter.com/sM8BsNu5xS — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) October 21, 2024

In the footage, you can hear the 42-year-old former teen idol giggle as she angles the camera toward her firmly toned midsection as she gyrates her hips. Also captured in the footage are a yellow lighter (no doubt to match her bikini) and a pack of cigarettes.

“Cooking 🌷🌷🙄🙄😂😂🧑‍🍳🧑‍🍳,” she captioned the footage in her Instagram post.

Britney Spears Sends the Internet into a Frenzy Over Her Sizzling Poolside Bikini Antics

Of course, fans gushed all over social media over the latest bikini-clad antics of Britney Spears.

One fan wrote on X, “love seeing her enjoy herself.” Another added: “Yessss we need more of THIS! She deserves so much happiness and joy.”

Along with her yellow bikini, Spears also sported cigarettes in her new video. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

However, a few onlookers weren’t impressed with Brit’s cigarette habit.

“Not so sexy are those cigarettes between her legs. Girl, people who smoke & tan in the sun age insanely ugly; STOP!” an X denizen urged.

Others simply loved that Spears was grooving to Janet while poolside.

One Brit lover wrote, “mother just vibing to her mother.” A second fan noted: “She loves Janet’s self titled album so much, she’s just like me.”

“Was literally just vibing to throb too oh mother!” a third Janet and Britney fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Brit’s song selection for the sultry footage makes a lot of sense. Earlier this year, Spears paid tribute to Janet Jackson in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life,” Spears wrote at the time. “Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”