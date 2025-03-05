The Voice Behind ‘Roy D. Mercer’ Prank Calls Has Died: Brent Douglas Was 69

Brent Douglas, the veteran Oklahoma radio host and mastermind behind the prank call king Roy D. Mercer, has died. Tulsa’s KMOD, where Douglas co-hosted the morning show for 27 years, first shared the news via Facebook.

Videos by Suggest

He passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the age of 69. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Brent Douglas, Roy D. Mercer, who is one of the patriarchs of KMOD,” the station wrote. “Brent’s impact continues to be felt every day, not just on KMOD, but on any social media platform. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were lucky enough to have Brent in their lives. We are forever grateful for his contributions and will honor his legacy by carrying forward the work he helped build,” KMOD added.

“Rock In Peace Brent.”

RIP to a radio and Tulsa legend, Roy D. Mercer himself… Brent Douglas… open up a can o' whoopass and pour one out for an American original! #howbigaboyareya pic.twitter.com/euIOb9KftD — Jeremy'Spoken(WC) (@dubyac30) February 8, 2025

Under the alias Roy D. Mercer, Douglas lured unsuspecting folks into his world of hilariously absurd phone calls, armed with a thick Southern drawl, outlandish fake complaints, and a knack for tossing in the occasional off-color quip—all topped off with a comically menacing promise to settle it in the parking lot.

The Mercer character became known for catchphrases like “How big a boy are you?” and “How would you like an ass-whooping?”

RIP Brent Douglas (Roy D. Mercer).



The one was a favorite. How big a boy are ya🤣 pic.twitter.com/eQPfTntyGO — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) February 12, 2025

The Roy D. Mercer character was born on KMOD, where radio hosts Douglas and Phil Stone entertained listeners for nearly three decades. The segment’s popularity soared, leading them to compile a collection of prank calls onto a CD, which they released locally in 1994.

Brent Douglas a.k.a. Roy D. Mercer Gets a Hat Tip From a Country Music Legend

Per NPR affiliate KOSU, country music producer Scott Hendricks signed the act, leading to the release of over 20 Roy D. Mercer prank call comedy albums between 1996 and 2013. The character’s popularity inspired the creation of a song and music video titled “How Big’A Boy Are You.” It featured vocals by the legendary Charlie Daniels.

Stone passed away shortly after the duo departed KMOD in 2012, marking the end of their era of prank calls as well.