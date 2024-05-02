britney-spears-and-sam-asghari-finalize-divorce-8-months-after-revealing-split

Less than a year after announcing their split, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have finalized their divorce.

According to TMZ, the former couple filed a Stipulation Judgement along with Spears’ response to Asghari’s divorce petition. All will be filed by the pop star’s attorney, Laura Wasser. They are currently waiting for the judge to sign off on all the documents.

Asghari filed for divorce just 14 months after he and Spears exchanged vows. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split.

The media outlet further reported that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari did have a prenup, which left Asghari with no money from the marriage. It was revealed that Spears had been paying her now ex’s rent and she previously planned to give him a six-figure check. Details about that exchange have not been disclosed.

Neal Hersh, Asghari’s attorney, previously stated there were plans to contest the prenup. However, that never happened.

Sources close to the couple previously told TMZ that Asghari thought Spears was cheating on him with a staff member. There was allegedly footage of Spears and the staff member together.

Along with the cheating allegations, insiders stated Britney Spears got physical with Sam Asghari during their marriage. During an alleged incident, Spears started punching Asghari as he was making their bed. He was reportedly seen in public with a black eye and bite marks on his arms.

Sam Asghari Says He Has No Plans to Ever Speak Ill Will About Britney Spears

Despite the physical abuse and cheating claims, Sam Asghari had nothing but kind words about his time with Britney Spears.

In March 2024, he spoke about his and Spears’ marriage ending. “People grow up and people move on,” he shared. The fitness guru also said that he would rather focus on celebrating their time together instead of speaking ill will about his now ex.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship, and at some point, they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same time and ate food [together] – so I never understand when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.”

Asghari pointed out that he has no plans to ever speak badly about his ex-wife. “I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life,” he said. “And that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first met on the set of Spears’ Slumber Party music video in 2016. They got married on June 9, 2022.