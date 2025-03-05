Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Gives Birth 3 Months Early

Snoop Dogg is a grandfather again! The rapper now has eight grandchildren after his daughter Cori Broadus welcomed her daughter while she was 25 weeks pregnant.

In a post on Instagram, Broadus opened up about the difficult time welcoming her little one so early. “I’ve cried and cried,” she declared in the post. “I’ve compared and compared, blamed myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she could. But no matter what, God always shows me that He got me!”

Broadus further stated that her daughter is the best. “Thank You, God, for getting me this far,” she noted.

Snoop Dogg’s daughter also revealed in her Instagram Stories that she had welcomed her daughter via cesarean section. “1st c-section was a success,” she wrote with a smile. “S/o to the man up above.”

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Developed a Medical Condition that Triggered the Premature Birth

In a follow-up snap, Broadus was sitting in her hospital bed as she shared details about the complicated birth.

“Got to the doctors yesterday thinking I just had a base case of gas,” she recalled. “Whole time I was developing ‘HELLP SYNDROME,’ which is [a] very severe [a]nd even cause death if untreated.”

HELLP Syndrome is considered “very rare” and impacts the mother’s blood and liver. The condition is related to preeclampsia.

“Doctors told me thank you for coming,” Broadus continued. “And if I would’ve waited a few more days, it would’ve been really bad.”

Broadus further indicated that her little one is currently in the NICU.