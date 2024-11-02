bianca-censori-steps-out-in-shocking-outfit-on-date-with-kanye-west

Bianca Censori stepped out with her hubby Kanye West, turning heads in an outfit that shockingly had more fabric than usual. Censori fans need not worry, though. The Aussie fashionista still managed to flaunt her figure in the ultra-tight threads.

Videos by Suggest

Per TMZ, on Thursday, Bianca stepped out at a club in Harajuku, Japan, alongside Ye, showcasing a stunning skin-tight baby-blue ensemble.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Tokyo nights. pic.twitter.com/FGu7dlJXbL — Ye (@ye_world_) November 1, 2024

Bianca complemented her figure-hugging turtleneck with petite nude shorts, showcasing her never-ending gams. Her hair, blonde just the night before, was back to her signature slicked-back raven locks.

It seemed she was in good spirits in the threads, too. The normally stoic model was seen beaming alongside Ye in footage shared on social media.

Even Ye, who also flashed plenty of smiles, seemed more relaxed than usual, too. He sported an olive green bomber jacket over a white t-shirt, topped off with baggy acid-wash jeans. It was a sharp contrast to his normally monochromatic white or black fits as of late.

Bianca Censori Was Even Spotted Driving Ye’s Around Tokyo

At one point during their outing, Censori even took the wheel of their car as the veteran rapper gazed out at the Tokyo streets.

Bianca Censori drove the Car While Kanye West enjoying. pic.twitter.com/4bZdAmGsZ5 — Ye (@ye_world_) November 1, 2024

Some fans seemed to believe that Bianca’s driving was symbolic of her relationship with Ye leveling up.

One onlooker wrote on X: “ngl this shows that she acc cares for him. she may dress how she wants to dress but she genuinely cares for him.”

Perhaps it’s the chillier temperatures in Tokyo vs. Los Angeles that’s prompting Censori to skew more conservative with her attire. Just a few nights before, Bianca was practically bundled up in white furs, channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe.

Of course, Bianca’s typical revealing style hasn’t been totally derailed by cooler temperatures in Japan. Just the night before this most recent outing, the 29-year-old went shirtless, her nipples covered by sheer pasties.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West yesterday 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/jGJbaHUYUI — Ye (@ye_world_) October 31, 2024

Censori recently joined Ye in Japan, where he is said to be working on a new album. Speculation about a possible rift between them arose when Ye was seen exploring Tokyo alone amid rumors that he had mentioned wanting to have intimate relations with her mother while Censori watched.