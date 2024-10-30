bianca-censori-rocks-marilyn-monroe-style-outfit-on-date-with-kanye-west

Bianca Censori went platinum, channeling her inner Marylin Monroe while out in Tokyo with hubby Kanye West.

The footage was captured of the eccentric fashionista and her veteran rapper better half out last night in The Flowery City.

Kanye West x Bianca Censori Spotted Last Night In Tokyo pic.twitter.com/0pNWypwbna — Daily Trends (@trends_dailyU) October 30, 2024

In the clip, the “Gold Digger” rapper steps out of the car first, decked out in an all-white hoodie and sweatpants ensemble.

Bianca made her triumphant reveal shortly afterward in an outfit positively conservative by her normal standards.

She was wearing an extravagant white fur coat that obfuscated her shapely curves. Meanwhile, there was a hint of the risqué in the air… the 29-year-old Aussie seemed to be wearing no pants to speak of.

However, her coat effectively shielded her from revealing her normally exposed flesh.

Bianca topped off the look with her normally raven hair transformed into a striking platinum blonde.

Some compared the white fur coat Bianca Censori sported as an homage to the white fur Marilyn Monroe routinely wore. (Getty)

The all-white look was in stark contrast to another fashion pairing the couple sported last week.

On the recent outing, Bianca wore a stylish headband across her forehead, her black hair cascading down her shoulders. She chose a black backless halter top paired with tights instead of booty shorts and completed the look with elegant black pumps.

The Australian fashionista donned form-fitting pants and a petite crop top that showcased an abundance of side cleavage. (Images via X / @Yeandbianca)

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old rapper wore an all-black outfit, pairing jeans with a matching jacket.

Fans React to Bianca Censori’s Monroe-Style Outfit

Of course, denizens from all corners of the internet weighed in on Bianca Censori’s Monroe-inspired look while out in Tokyo with West.

“Contrast in styles,” one onlooker noted. “Nice princess welcoming,” a second X denizen wrote after seeing the footage.

One fan wasn’t feeling it, writing, “That jacket looks so stupid.”

Another fan beat the drum about Ye using Bianca as a surrogate for his ex-wife, Kim kardashain.

“Why is bro doing this too himself You can’t replace Kim and Kim needs you back dawg,” they pleaded.

Meanwhile, one onlooker pushed back at comparisons between Marilyn and Bianca.

“Marylin had more class in her little finger!” they declared.

Censori recently joined Ye in Japan, where he has reportedly been working on a new album. Speculation about a potential split between the two arose when Ye was seen exploring Tokyo alone amidst rumors that he had expressed a desire to make whoopee with her mother in Censori’s presence.