bianca-censori-rocks-next-to-nothing-at-halloween-bash-with-kanye-west

Aussie Fashionista Bianca Censori decided to spook up some sizzling scares by stripping down this Halloween.

Sure, it’s tough to say if Bianca was feeling the Halloween spirit or just up to her usual hijinks. After all, she’s well known for wearing next to nothing just for an outing to KFC.

Regardless, she sported a striking look for the Maison Margiela Gallery event in Tokyo on Wednesday. Her sheer black lace nipple covers were certainly a far cry from her recent conservative Marilyn Monroe look.

Bianca’s ample bosom stole the show, accentuated by coordinating pasties and a delicate lace thong. Bianca still sported the blonde locks she recently revealed. Meanwhile, she completed her bold look with a white shirt draped over her arms.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West yesterday 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/jGJbaHUYUI — Ye (@ye_world_) October 31, 2024

Of course, Kanye West contrasted as usual with his 29-year-old wife. Despite Halloween being in the air, Ye wore a white jogging suit alongside the flesh-teasing Bianca Censori.

Fans React to Bianca Censori’s Daring Halloween Outfit

Unsurprisingly, legions of onlookers took to social media to weigh in on Bianca Censori’s Halloween look.

“Oh, I just saw Bianca’s look! She really turned heads in Tokyo with Kanye!” one fan gushed on X. “A head turner for sure,” a second fan agreed.

Some would argue that every day is Halloween for Kanye West and Bianca Censori. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

However, most denizens of the internet had mixed reactions to Bianca’s ongoing fashion choices.

One wondered, “why is she always wearing see through stuff?”

“Buy that woman some clothes already,’ another onlooker demanded. “Halloween or not, she’s always bare,” they added.

Yet another concerned onlooker took it even further.

“the police need visit this sad tragic woman for a welfare check. every week. Its like some pimp hostage situation. Wheres her family? are they not disturbed by how she is paraded around the streets naked?” they ranted.

Of course, last year, the trendsetting Censori inspired a popular Halloween costume after herself. She captured the internet’s imagination, sporting flesh-tone leggings and seemingly using a pillow to cover her breasts.

Babe wake up, new Halloween costume of Bianca Censori just dropped. pic.twitter.com/qBgEITpcVa — mizge (@mihailo____) September 7, 2023

So notorious was Bianca’s purple pillow outing that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne went as Censori and Ye for Halloween 2023.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne dressed up as Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween pic.twitter.com/eRoLaJ0CDO — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) November 1, 2023

Spooky!