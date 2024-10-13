kanye-west-allegedly-told-wife-bianca-censori-he-wanted-to-sleep-with-her-mother-while-she-watched

With Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly heading towards a divorce, details about the duo’s personal life together have surfaced. That includes a rather disturbing remark West made about his mother-in-law, Alexandra Censori.

In documents obtained by Page Six, West’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta alleged in a lawsuit that the Yeezy founder allegedly told Censori that he wanted to have sex with her mother while she watched.

Pisciotta, who was employed by West from 2021 to 2022, claimed his “sexual kinks” included his desire to have sexual encounters with the mothers of those whom he was involved with.

The ex-assistant also claimed that Alexandra was on “the list” before Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in late-2022.

Along with revealing that West was interested in Censori’s mother, Pisciotta also referred to the Yeezy architect as the rapper’s “on-call sex party participant/employee.”

The OnlyFans model stated in her lawsuit that West reached out to Censori about her mother while traveling to her home country Australia from Los Angeles.

Pisciotta then recalled a text message from Sept. 28, 2022, from West to Cesnori that reads, “I wanna f— your mom. Before she leaves.”

Pisciotta then stated West sent a screenshot of the message to her. “Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f— your mom?” he allegedly texted his former assistant.

Censori apparently responded to West in “a way, insisted up and required by [West]” in order to keep her job at Yeezy.

“This is what she wrote,” Pisciotta stated in her lawsuit. “‘[Alexandra is] married. I’m going to f— someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me.’”

Kanye West’s Assistant Filed a Harassment, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit This Past Summer

Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against Kanye West this past summer for harassment and wrongful termination.

In the suit, Pisciotta stated West would send her unsolicited text messages about his sex life. Among those messages included him admitting to taking Viagra when he met up with an A-list celebrity.

“One time, I took Viagra and f— [an A-list celebrity] for three hours,” West allegedly texted. “Not sure why that thought came to me.”

He also allegedly texted her, “You got [name removed]’s [cell] number. I need him to start f—ing some of my b—ches. I love when b—ches get the s—t f— out of them and tell me about it while I f— them.”

Pisciotta then stated that West sent text messages claiming he liked when the woman he is dating cheats on him with a “bigger d—“. He would talk about his “racist” penis.

“I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s–t out of my racist d–k,” Pisciotta claimed West once texted her.

With the sexual harassment, Piscoitta is suing Kanye West for wrongful termination.