Bianca Censori Wears Tights, Tiny Top on Shopping Trip With Kanye West

A beaming Kanye West was spotted stepping out arm in arm with wife and fashionista Bianca Censori on the streets of Tokyo.

The 29-year-old Aussie flaunted her new long black hair, which cascaded past her shoulders, complemented by a stylish headband adorning her forehead. She also donned one of her expected skimpy outfits, opting for a black backless halter top paired with tights instead of booty shorts. She topped off the look with elegant black pumps.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old veteran rapper wore an all-black ensemble, pairing jeans with a coordinating jacket.

The coordinated threads were all for the duo’s visit to Dover Street Market, per TMZ. Of course, footage of the outing found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Censori recently joined Ye in Japan, where he has been reportedly working on a new album. Rumors swirled of a possible split between the two since Ye was seen out in Tokyo solo amid rumors that he’d told Censori we wanted to get biblical with her mother.

The Australian fashionista donned form-fitting pants and a petite crop top that showcased an abundance of side cleavage. (Images via X / @Yeandbianca)

However, all seems well with the couple, with Bianca debuting her new hairdo on an outing last Saturday.

The Internet Shocked with Bianca Censori’s Normal (By Her Standards) Attire Alongside Hubby Kanye

Meanwhile, onlookers were impressed with Kanye and Bianca’s look on their recent Tokyo outing. Though Bianca still sported some pretty bold and revealing threads, many fans thought the two almost looked normal.

“Finally got out of his weird fashion phase,” one X user observed after seeing the footage. “They look so good omg,” another onlooker insisted. A third fan offered: “great outfit, no glaze.”

Many fans were shocked by how happy and adjusted Kanye seemed alongside Bianca in their latest outing in Japan. (Image via X / @Yeandbianca)

Others marveled at how happy and fit Ye seems to be as of late.

“He looks so good like wow,” one fan declared. “My Kanye is back,” another Ye lover wrote.

“I think Kanye needs to stay in Japan. Japan clearly agrees with him. Looks healthier, dressing cooler again. Hollywood will finally get rid of him if he goes back,” another fan added.