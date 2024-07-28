Bianca Censori Rocks Tiny Shorts to See ‘Deadpool 3’ with Kanye and North West

Bianca Censori made quite a stir on Saturday. When she accompanied her husband Kanye West to watch ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ in Los Angeles.

The architect opted for her signature ‘semi-nude’ look, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. She sported a tight compression shirt along with some booty shorts and black strappy heels.

Bianca Censori is known to rock much more risque outfits when out with her husband. However, the couple were not alone on this particular outing. This time they were joined by Ye’s eldest daughter, North.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West spotted today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZAbDA8yKs4 — Ye (@ye_world_) July 28, 2024

Due to the film’s explicit nature, she had to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. And it seems Ye decided North, who turned 11 last month, was ready for it. Because it was reported they stayed for the whole film.

Kim Kardashian Disapproves of Bianca Censori’s Outfit Choices

Back in February DailyMail.com reported that Ye’s former spouse, TV personality Kim Kardashian, asked the rapper to have his wife refrain from wearing her infamously scandalous outfits around their children.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” an insider revealed in February. “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

The SKIMS founder talked openly about Kanye’s influence over her fashion choices throughout their relationship in a 2018 interview with W Magazine.

‘I always thought I had really good style,” she started, “until I met my husband, and he told me that I had the worst style.”

Restaurants Fighting Back Against West, Censori

Bianca Censori has faced a myriad of backlash for her wardrobe choices. Mainly because she regularly goes out scantily clad, sometimes to the point that her unmentionables are on display.

Censori’s outfits usually toe the line of indecent exposure. But she and Kanye have not really had to deal with any consequences as far as her outfits are concerned. But that all is about to change.

According to a new report, several Los Angeles restaurants are looking to ban the couple because of Censori’s lewd outfit choices.

Multiple restaurateurs are reportedly considering barring Censori and West from their establishments if the 29-year-old continues to appear in risqué attire in public.