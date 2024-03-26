Kim Kardashian Channels Bianca Censori With Shirtless Outfit, Sheer Tights

Bianca Censori has faced a myriad of backlash for her wardrobe choices. Mainly because the majority of her outfits are scantily clad… sometimes to the point that her unmentionables are displayed.

But Censori’s wardrobe choices seem to be making an impact on the fashion world. Reality star Kim Kardashian recently donned a similar outfit style.

Kardashian posted her rocking a sleek fur coat and no top on underneath. She also wore brown leggings with high heels. She accessorized the fit with her signature shades. Fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities.

Kim Kardashian Considered Having Kids With NFL Star

Kardashian had recently been linked to a new love interest. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The new love birds have reportedly called it quits. But things had appeared to be getting serious. One source even said that she was considering having children with the Super Bowl Champ.

“Now that the cat’s out of the bag and they’re going more public with the relationship and things are feeling solid, Kim’s starting to plan a future with him. She wants another child, and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell,” the source said.

“He has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be. She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!”

Kim Wanted Relationship With OBJ to be Secret

Kardashian has been linked to several athletes in her career. Kris Humphries, Reggie Bush, and Miles Austin just to name a few. But despite her history dating these athletes, Kardashian wanted to keep her fling with OBJ under wraps. One of the reasons was she did not want to be considered a “home wrecker.”

“Kim wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons. One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods. They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a home wrecker,” the source added.

“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs. It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof.”