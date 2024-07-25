bianca-censori-wears-wild-see-through-top-on-movie-date-with-kanye-west

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are back at it again – making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

Censori has been known to turn heads with her outfit choices. Which usually range from barely-there to not there at all. And during her most recent date with her superstar husband, things were no different…

Bianca Censori Turns Heads Again With Latest Ensemble

Censori and West recently stepped out in the City of Angels for a movie date. TMZ cameras caught the pair dipping out of the theater through the back entrance. But the Paps got a lot more than they had bargained for. Censori was rocking a nude two-piece suit. But that is not the kicker. The outfit was see-through and she wasn’t wearing a bra. So they were able to see all of her… unmentionables.

“Bianca Censori is back at it again with yet another see-through top… offering up another look at her breasts and nipples,” TMZ wrote.

“Kanye West and his wife went out for a movie date Tuesday in Los Angeles, and Bianca didn’t feel the need to support her tatas with a bra… instead putting the goods on full display in a VERY sheer top, if you can even call it that.”

West Misplaces Car Keys Trying to Exit Theater

As two of the most famous people in Hollywood today, it is already difficult for West and Censori to maneuver in the ways they wish. But the pair had even more trouble than usual scurrying from the scene.

Apparently, Kanye had misplaced the keys to his Tesla truck that he drove to get them to the theater. He didn’t realize that they were allegedly lost until he and Bianca were outside. So he had to duck back into the theater.

“Another funny tidbit about this outing… Kanye seems to have misplaced the keys for his Cybertruck because they couldn’t get in the Tesla and had to dip back inside the theater,” TMZ added.

“Unclear why Kanye and Bianca made an early exit. But her busty display certainly may have been a factor. As you know, she’s often out looking just like this in public. And, frankly, some have suggested the way she dresses isn’t all that appropriate.”