bianca-censori-sports-wild-outfit-on-grocery-run-with-stepdaughter-north-west

Bianca Censori has earned notoriety since going public with Kanye West. And not in a good way.

The model wears extremely revealing and scantily clad clothing while out with the multi-platinum artist. It is a decision that has earned both of them negative press – with some even questioning if Censori has free will.

Bianca Censori was on mommy duty last Thursday while grabbing a few groceries with her stepdaughter North West in Japan…

Bianca Censori Gets Acquainted With North West

The pair was photographed checking out at a FamilyMart store – Censori donned a full coverage bodysuit with a skin-toned color and a cami-bodysuit on top, still in the same nude color. North sported a more conservative look wearing an oversized blue collared Polo shirt over blue baggy jeans and black sneakers.

Since her union with Kanye in December 2022, Censori and North have been photographed enjoying quality time together on several occasions. On Wednesday, the two were seen hanging out with pigs at Tokyo’s Mipig café before grabbing the delicacies the next day.

“They were holding the pigs and hanging out and laughing. They seemed like they were close. It was so cute,” an eyewitness told the US Sun.

Kim Kardashian, ex-wife of Ye and mother of North, took issue with fashion choices Censori makes around her kids. A source told the Daily Mail: “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

The insider further stated that Bianca’s risqué wardrobe may be arranged by Kanye, something they allege he also did with Kim.“Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist.”