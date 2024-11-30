Bianca Censori Rocks Skintight White Outfit During Night Out With Kanye West

Fashionista Bianca Censori and her hubby, Kanye West, made quite an impression during their recent evening out at a Tokyo mall.

Of course, the power couple continued to be a contrast in styles. Bianca left little to the imagination with her painted-on, figure-hugging outfit. Meanwhile, the veteran rapper and mogul wore his usual conservative baggy clothing.

Footage widely shared on social media shows the color-matching duo arriving at the mall together. In the video, the gathered crowd can be heard gasping in awe of Bianca’s impossibly tight threads.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori today in Tokyo 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/VmnLmCF2l6 — Ye (@ye_world_) November 30, 2024

The 29-year-old Australian showcased her signature style with a unitard, opting for a sheer white bodysuit paired with white pumps. Perfect for a bit of Black Friday shopping! Her dark hair was elegantly styled into a sleek bun, complemented by her choice of dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old West donned a white hoodie and pants with black sneakers. Ye drew his hood over his head as he ascended the escalator, a grin across his normally stoic face.

Generally, it seems West and Censori have been more gleeful while in the land of the rising sun. They normally look so stone-faced in places like Los Angeles.

Bianca Censori Flaunting Her Figure at Mundane Places is Routine

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori rocking skimpy attire during mundane outings is routine at this point. Even since Ye started spending time in Tokyo, his Aussie wifey sports her signature barely there threads.

Earlier this month, Bianca donned shimmering silver spandex leggings paired with a matching strapless brassiere while on a McDonald’s run with West. Like usual, Ye opted for baby clothes, wearing an olive green bomber jacket and relaxed vanilla pants.

My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/Sx7MjWZjoD — Gyna G ジジ (@gguevaradesu) November 4, 2024

Despite their high profile status, the power couple seem to be avid fans of chain restaurants. Over the summer, Ye was spotted escorting his wife to KFC.

Unsurprisingly, Bianca stole the spotlight, flaunting a bold bra that left little to the imagination and plenty of jaws on the floor. Meanwhile, Ye kept a low profile, rocking a white hoodie with the hood up.

Of course, Censori recently joined West in Japan, where he has been reportedly working on a new album.