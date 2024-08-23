bianca-censori-rocks-tiniest-top-ever-on-kfc-date-with-kanye-west

Fashionista Bianca Censori and her hubby Kanye West were craving that special blend of 11 herbs and spices only KFC serves up.

The A-list couple was recently captured on CCTV placing orders at an L.A. fast-food counter, blending in like any other regular customer. However, Bianca made sure she stood out, turning heads in a daringly revealing bra that showcased her boundless bosom.

Of course, Ye donned his usual conservative attire, perhaps to further contrast his wife’s barely there threads. The veteran rapper and mogul donned a white sweatshirt, with the hood up over his head.

In the widely circulated image, Bianca Censori and Kanye West languidly stare at the KFC menu. It’s almost as though they’re already imagining the gastrointestinal distress they are almost surely about to encounter. Of course, the original recipe is worth the risk. #FingerLickingGood

Bianca Censori and Kanye spotted in KFC😳 pic.twitter.com/9K6rZVQ9aL — black (@black_nobles) August 22, 2024

However, true Kanye fans might have reason to believe bringing Bianca to KFC is a melancholy walk down memory lane.

Kanye Taking Bianca Censori to KFC Might Have a Deeper Meaning

Back in 2020, Ye took his previous wife, Kim Kardashian, to the fried chicken fast food eatery while in Paris. Kim shared the culinary experience on her Instagram at the time.

In the video, Ye and Kim skillfully navigated the French menu to place their own orders before approaching the counter. Kanye pointed to a chicken drumstick option, and Kim chimed in, “Wait, fries!”

Kim also shared an image of Ye with his KFC bucket, looking forlorn as he munched on what looks like a thigh.

Kanye and Bianca Censori’s KFC visit echoes days gone by… (Images via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Indeed, digging deeper, KFC clearly stirs feelings of nostalgia for Ye’s days with Kim.

In his 2021 track “Lord I Need You,” Kanye reflects on his difficult relationship with Kim during their separation. He acknowledges their split while recognizing her positive influence in his life, especially through their children, and expresses gratitude for her support at his Donda listening events.

In the mournful track, he also name-drops KFC.

“We used to do the freak like seven days a week,” Ye wistfully spits in the bittersweet track. “It’s the best collab since Taco Bell and KFC, uh,” he adds.

Indeed, Kanye and Kim were the most blessed union since Taco Bell and KFC.

How will Bianca ever be able to live up to such a legacy? Perhaps their frequent trips to the Cheesecake Factory will bring Ye newfound joy.

Don’t look back, Ye. Dream it, do it.